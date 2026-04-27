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Massive Russian Attack On Odesa: Injury Toll Climbs To 14

Massive Russian Attack On Odesa: Injury Toll Climbs To 14


2026-04-27 05:36:11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fourteen people were injured in Odesa as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack.

According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“In Odesa, the number of casualties from the nighttime attack has increased to 14, including two children. Five of the injured, mostly with shrapnel wounds, have been hospitalized,” the post reads.

Previously, 13 casualties were reported as a result of the Russian attack.

Read also: War update: AFU repel 55 Russian assaults in Pokrovsk sector; over 240 clashes reported on front lines

As reported by Ukrinform, a massive attack on Odes damaged residential buildings, a hotel, and cars. As a result of the attack on the infrastructure of the ports of Great Odesa, an energy facility was damaged, and a merchant ship flying the flag of Nauru was hit.

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UkrinForm

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