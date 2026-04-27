Attack On Odesa: 13 People Injured, Residential And Port Infrastructure Damaged, Merchant Ship Hit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, according to Ukrinform.

“Last night, Russia launched a massive attack on Odesa using combat UAVs. Numerous strikes and falling debris were recorded in various parts of the city, including residential buildings, a hotel, cars, and port infrastructure facilities were damaged, and fires broke out. According to preliminary information, 13 people were injured, including two children,” the statement reads.

Currently, all fires have been extinguished, and medical assistance is being provided to the injured.

As reported on Telegram by the State Enterprise“Administration of Seaports of Ukraine,” the attack on the port infrastructure of Great Odesa damaged an energy facility, and a merchant ship flying the Nauru flag was hit.

“On the night of April 27, the enemy once again struck the port infrastructure of Great Odessa and facilities supporting the operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor,” the statement reads.

As a result of the attack, an energy facility on the territory of the cargo terminal was damaged, and local fires broke out, which were promptly extinguished by the relevant services.

While transiting the maritime corridor, the merchant vessel Ramco, flying the flag of Nauru, was attacked. The vessel sustained minor damage, and the crew extinguished a fire on board.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Odesa hit by massive drone attack, at least nine injured

The Administration of Seaports of Ukraine, emphasizes that despite systematic pressure, the Ukrainian maritime corridor continues to operate, ensuring the continuity of exports and logistics.

As reported by Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, stated that the injury toll in Odesa resulting from the nighttime Russian attack has increased to 11.