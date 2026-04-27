Zelensky Submits Bills To Parliament On Extending Martial Law And Mobilization
The documents provide for the extension of martial law and mobilization for another 90 days.
The current presidential decree is valid until May 4. If the laws are adopted by parliament, the next extension will be valid until August 2, 2026.
This will be the 19th time the Ukrainian parliament has considered extending martial law and mobilization.Read also: War update: AFU repel 55 Russian assaults in Pokrovsk sector; over 240 clashes reported on front lines
The relevant legislative initiatives are expected to be voted on in the Verkhovna Rada this week.
Photo: Office of the President
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