Russian Forces Attempt To Advance On All Front Sectors Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Victor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Task Force, reported this on television.

"The situation is quite unstable right now, because the Russians are trying to advance on all fronts, adjusting their tactics and varying their intensity. Over the last few weeks and days, they have been focusing, for example, on the Lyman sector or on moving toward Vovchansk. Therefore, I cannot single out any specific sector for the week," Tregubov said.

He noted that Russian troops continue to apply pressure in the vicinity of Kupiansk, and on the eastern bank of the Oskil River, the fighting is constant.

According to him, Ukrainian units are repelling attacks and inflicting losses on the enemy, preventing them from advancing deeper into the defensive lines.

Air Defense Forces shoot down 74 of 94 Russian drones

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, April 26, 241 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were reported on the front lines; the enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 assaults by the Russian Federation's army.

Photo: 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade