Crimea Under Massive Attack Overnight, Says ATESH

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the ATESH partisan movement reported this on Telegram.

“The active phase began around 9:00 p.m. and lasted until 1:30 a.m.-several hours of continuous strikes and air defense systems activity. The attack came in waves from various directions. The attack ended around 5:30 a.m.,” the statement said.

It is noted that the first explosions were recorded in the areas of the Kacha and Belbek airfields. Before the strikes, air defense missile launches were observed, followed by powerful detonations.

Later, explosions were recorded at the Kacha and Belbek airfields, as well as in the area of the village of Saky.

According to reports, there were also loud explosions in the Balaklava area. There, intensive air defense activity continued near the thermal power plant; after several launches, the systems switched to artillery fire.

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The explosions spread to Sevastopol and its outskirts, Fiolent, Mount Sapun, the city center, and the Bakhchysarai district, the partisans reported.

“All data on the strikes has been transmitted to the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” ATESH added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU struck three ships, a MiG-31 aircraft, and air defense systems in Crimea.