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Israel Carries Out New Strikes in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli forces have reportedly conducted fresh military action in southern Lebanon, including targeting the entrance to the town of Kafra and blocking access roads, according to Lebanese state media, despite an existing ceasefire arrangement.
The National News Agency (NNA) in Lebanon said the road leading into Kafra was cut off following the early morning strike. In parallel, the Israeli military reported that warning sirens were activated in northern Israel, including in the Arab al-Aramshe area, citing what it described as a hostile aerial intrusion.
The latest developments come amid a broader escalation in the region. On Sunday, multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon resulted in reported casualties, including civilians, with local authorities stating that 14 people were killed and 37 injured. Those strikes also involved damage to residential structures and infrastructure in areas between Yaroun and Bint Jbeil.
Lebanese officials have described a sustained pattern of attacks since earlier cross-border hostilities involving Hezbollah, with operations extending into southern regions and contributing to significant displacement and destruction. Authorities estimate that since March, the violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced large-scale population movements.
A temporary truce announced in mid-April has faced repeated violations, according to Lebanese sources, despite diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation. International discussions have continued, with recent negotiations reportedly leading to a limited extension of ceasefire arrangements, though tensions on the ground remain high.
The National News Agency (NNA) in Lebanon said the road leading into Kafra was cut off following the early morning strike. In parallel, the Israeli military reported that warning sirens were activated in northern Israel, including in the Arab al-Aramshe area, citing what it described as a hostile aerial intrusion.
The latest developments come amid a broader escalation in the region. On Sunday, multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon resulted in reported casualties, including civilians, with local authorities stating that 14 people were killed and 37 injured. Those strikes also involved damage to residential structures and infrastructure in areas between Yaroun and Bint Jbeil.
Lebanese officials have described a sustained pattern of attacks since earlier cross-border hostilities involving Hezbollah, with operations extending into southern regions and contributing to significant displacement and destruction. Authorities estimate that since March, the violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced large-scale population movements.
A temporary truce announced in mid-April has faced repeated violations, according to Lebanese sources, despite diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation. International discussions have continued, with recent negotiations reportedly leading to a limited extension of ceasefire arrangements, though tensions on the ground remain high.
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