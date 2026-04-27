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Anti-War Protests Erupt in Spain Over War on Iran
(MENAFN) Large crowds gathered in central Madrid on Saturday to demonstrate against the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign involving Iran, the war in Gaza, and the continued presence of NATO military facilities in Spain, according to reports.
The demonstration was organized by the “Stop the War” platform, which said that coordinated protests also took place in more than 200 locations across the country. Participants voiced opposition to escalating conflicts in the Middle East and criticized foreign military involvement and alliances tied to Spain.
Protesters carried banners and chanted slogans calling for an end to warfare in the region. Messages displayed during the rally included calls such as “We must stop the war in the Middle East,” “All people lose every war,” and “Trump ruins democracy,” alongside opposition to NATO installations on Spanish territory.
The gathering also included participation from local officials and members of the European Parliament affiliated with Spain’s ruling Socialist Party (PSOE), some of whom addressed attendees during the event, according to local reporting.
The protests come amid broader political debate within Spain regarding foreign policy, military alliances, and the country’s role in international security structures. Spain has previously been among the European governments most critical of recent military actions in the Middle East, and similar anti-war demonstrations have been reported in multiple cities since the escalation of regional conflicts.
Meanwhile, discussions in international media have continued regarding NATO cohesion and the role of member states in hosting military infrastructure, though alliance officials have dismissed claims of formal expulsion mechanisms being used against member countries.
The demonstration was organized by the “Stop the War” platform, which said that coordinated protests also took place in more than 200 locations across the country. Participants voiced opposition to escalating conflicts in the Middle East and criticized foreign military involvement and alliances tied to Spain.
Protesters carried banners and chanted slogans calling for an end to warfare in the region. Messages displayed during the rally included calls such as “We must stop the war in the Middle East,” “All people lose every war,” and “Trump ruins democracy,” alongside opposition to NATO installations on Spanish territory.
The gathering also included participation from local officials and members of the European Parliament affiliated with Spain’s ruling Socialist Party (PSOE), some of whom addressed attendees during the event, according to local reporting.
The protests come amid broader political debate within Spain regarding foreign policy, military alliances, and the country’s role in international security structures. Spain has previously been among the European governments most critical of recent military actions in the Middle East, and similar anti-war demonstrations have been reported in multiple cities since the escalation of regional conflicts.
Meanwhile, discussions in international media have continued regarding NATO cohesion and the role of member states in hosting military infrastructure, though alliance officials have dismissed claims of formal expulsion mechanisms being used against member countries.
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