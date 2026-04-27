Randeep Hooda Sets Return As Inspector Avinash With Show's First Look

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming season of the hit streaming show 'Inspector Avinash' unveiled its first look on Monday. It marks the return of Randeep Hooda as the titular character.

The first look offers a glimpse into a world operating at full throttle elevated in scale, packed with high-octane action, and charged with intensity. With explosive confrontations and a heightened sense of danger, the teaser sets the tone for a season where the stakes are bigger, the battles are tougher, and nothing comes easy.

Randeep Hooda shared,“Avinash Mishra is not just a character, he's a force shaped by his circumstances. Given the massive love for the character and the show in season 1, the return of the show has been eagerly awaited by the audiences. This season, you'll see the character tested in ways that go beyond the badge; it's more personal, more relentless, and far more dangerous. I'm excited for audiences to witness what's coming".

The series also features Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneesh Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala.

The show is set against the gritty backdrop of 1990s Uttar Pradesh, and the new season dives into a darker, more volatile chapter in the life of Inspector Avinash Mishra, a cop who once took on the system, and now finds himself tested like never before.

Produced by Jio Studios, Neeraj Pathak and Krishan Chowdhry, the show is presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neerraj Pathak and Krishan Chowdhry. It is directed by Neerraj Pathak and written by Neerraj Pathak, Sanjay Massom, and Sammeer Arora.

'Inspector Avinash' season 2 is set to stream on JioHotstar.