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Economist Jeffrey Sachs Calls Netanyahu “Disaster"
(MENAFN) Economist Jeffrey Sachs has strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing that recent US actions toward Iran were heavily shaped by Netanyahu’s influence and what he described as a deeply flawed political approach, according to an interview report.
Speaking in a video discussion with US media personality Tucker Carlson, Sachs claimed that US President Donald Trump’s decision-making on Iran was significantly influenced by Israeli leadership. He argued that Trump adopted positions aligned with Netanyahu’s worldview, which he characterized as misguided.
Sachs said Netanyahu’s strategic outlook has been consistently wrong over time and has had long-term consequences for US interests. He stated: “His agenda, in my mind, is fanatical and wrong, and has been mistaken for 30 years, and has cost America a fortune,” and further added: “I think the man is a disaster, I think he has the wrong framework of the world, just a wrong understanding.”
The remarks come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and continued debate over US foreign policy in the Middle East, particularly regarding Iran and Israel. Discussions around the conflict have included differing interpretations of Washington’s strategic alignment and decision-making process.
Some analysts and political figures have argued that US actions in the region reflect strong coordination with Israeli objectives, while others dispute that framing and emphasize broader security and diplomatic considerations.
The comments also follow renewed debate over ceasefire efforts involving Iran, with reports indicating that temporary pauses in hostilities have been extended while negotiations remain unresolved. Iranian officials have previously described the conflict as part of a wider struggle over regional influence and policy direction.
Public commentary from various political voices continues to reflect deep divisions over the causes and consequences of the conflict, as well as the role of external actors in shaping US foreign policy decisions.
Speaking in a video discussion with US media personality Tucker Carlson, Sachs claimed that US President Donald Trump’s decision-making on Iran was significantly influenced by Israeli leadership. He argued that Trump adopted positions aligned with Netanyahu’s worldview, which he characterized as misguided.
Sachs said Netanyahu’s strategic outlook has been consistently wrong over time and has had long-term consequences for US interests. He stated: “His agenda, in my mind, is fanatical and wrong, and has been mistaken for 30 years, and has cost America a fortune,” and further added: “I think the man is a disaster, I think he has the wrong framework of the world, just a wrong understanding.”
The remarks come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and continued debate over US foreign policy in the Middle East, particularly regarding Iran and Israel. Discussions around the conflict have included differing interpretations of Washington’s strategic alignment and decision-making process.
Some analysts and political figures have argued that US actions in the region reflect strong coordination with Israeli objectives, while others dispute that framing and emphasize broader security and diplomatic considerations.
The comments also follow renewed debate over ceasefire efforts involving Iran, with reports indicating that temporary pauses in hostilities have been extended while negotiations remain unresolved. Iranian officials have previously described the conflict as part of a wider struggle over regional influence and policy direction.
Public commentary from various political voices continues to reflect deep divisions over the causes and consequences of the conflict, as well as the role of external actors in shaping US foreign policy decisions.
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