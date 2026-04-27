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Meta to Pay USD375M in Landmark US Child Safety Verdict
(MENAFN) A US jury has ruled that Meta must pay $375 million in civil penalties after finding that the company misled users about the safety of its platforms and allowed harm, including cases involving child sexual exploitation, to occur on its services.
The case, heard in New Mexico, has been described as a major legal development, with reports noting it as the first trial in which the social media company has been found liable in connection with user conduct on its platforms.
According to statements cited by local authorities, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez said:
“The jury’s verdict is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta’s choice to put profits over kids’ safety,”
He further alleged that company leadership was aware of risks, stating:
“Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew. Today, the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough,”
The jury imposed the maximum allowed civil penalty under state consumer protection law, calculated at $5,000 per violation, resulting in the $375 million total fine.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced its intention to appeal the decision, stating that it will “continue to defend ourselves vigorously, and we remain confident in our record of protecting teens online.”
Authorities have also indicated that the case is not concluded. A second phase of proceedings is scheduled to begin on May 4, during which additional penalties and potential court-ordered reforms to platform safety measures will be considered.
The ruling comes amid broader global scrutiny of social media platforms, with growing attention on how digital services affect minors. Experts and policymakers have increasingly raised concerns about issues such as online safety risks, addictive usage patterns, and impacts on mental well-being among young users.
The case, heard in New Mexico, has been described as a major legal development, with reports noting it as the first trial in which the social media company has been found liable in connection with user conduct on its platforms.
According to statements cited by local authorities, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez said:
“The jury’s verdict is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta’s choice to put profits over kids’ safety,”
He further alleged that company leadership was aware of risks, stating:
“Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew. Today, the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough,”
The jury imposed the maximum allowed civil penalty under state consumer protection law, calculated at $5,000 per violation, resulting in the $375 million total fine.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced its intention to appeal the decision, stating that it will “continue to defend ourselves vigorously, and we remain confident in our record of protecting teens online.”
Authorities have also indicated that the case is not concluded. A second phase of proceedings is scheduled to begin on May 4, during which additional penalties and potential court-ordered reforms to platform safety measures will be considered.
The ruling comes amid broader global scrutiny of social media platforms, with growing attention on how digital services affect minors. Experts and policymakers have increasingly raised concerns about issues such as online safety risks, addictive usage patterns, and impacts on mental well-being among young users.
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