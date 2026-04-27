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Dutch Mayors Criticize German Border Controls After Fatal Crash
(MENAFN) Dutch mayors criticize Germany’s ongoing border controls following a deadly multi-vehicle accident, warning that the measures contribute to traffic congestion, economic disruption, and possible violations of European law, according to reports.
A 66-year-old man is killed on Saturday in a seven-vehicle collision near Babberich in the Dutch province of Gelderland. Authorities and local reports link heavy congestion near German border checkpoints to the circumstances surrounding the crash, reigniting debate over controls introduced by Germany in 2024 to address irregular migration.
Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls describes the incident as “extraordinarily tragic” and says it makes the continued border checks “even more bitter,” calling the policy increasingly outdated.
He says he initially understood the introduction of the measures due to high refugee flows and public concern, but argues that conditions have since changed significantly.
Bruls also raises concerns about whether the continued controls comply with European rules governing the Schengen Area, noting that legal experts have questioned their legitimacy.
A 66-year-old man is killed on Saturday in a seven-vehicle collision near Babberich in the Dutch province of Gelderland. Authorities and local reports link heavy congestion near German border checkpoints to the circumstances surrounding the crash, reigniting debate over controls introduced by Germany in 2024 to address irregular migration.
Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls describes the incident as “extraordinarily tragic” and says it makes the continued border checks “even more bitter,” calling the policy increasingly outdated.
He says he initially understood the introduction of the measures due to high refugee flows and public concern, but argues that conditions have since changed significantly.
Bruls also raises concerns about whether the continued controls comply with European rules governing the Schengen Area, noting that legal experts have questioned their legitimacy.
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