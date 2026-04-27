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US Jury Finds Meta, YouTube Liable in Social Media Addiction
(MENAFN) A jury in California has ruled that Meta and YouTube are legally responsible for designing social media platforms that contributed to addictive behavior and harm among young users, in a case that could influence future litigation against tech companies, according to reports.
The Los Angeles jury awarded $3 million in damages to the lead plaintiff, identified in court records as Kaley (KGM). She argued that early and prolonged use of Instagram and YouTube beginning in childhood led to compulsive engagement with the platforms and contributed to serious mental health challenges, including depression, suicidal thoughts, and body dysmorphia.
During testimony, Kaley, now 20, described spending extensive time on social media and experiencing strong emotional reinforcement from likes and notifications, which she said kept her constantly engaged with her phone.
Her legal team characterized the platforms as “a gateway” to addictive behavior, arguing that their design encouraged excessive use from a young age.
The case concluded after several weeks of testimony that included appearances from senior executives, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who defended the company’s products. The proceedings have been compared by some observers to earlier landmark lawsuits against the tobacco industry.
The lawsuit, filed in 2023, targeted Meta (owner of Instagram and Facebook) and Google-owned YouTube. Other companies originally named in the suit, including TikTok and Snap, settled before trial.
Plaintiff attorneys argued that the companies were aware of the risks their platforms posed to minors but continued to prioritize growth and profit. The jury ultimately agreed, finding liability based on negligence and failure to warn users about potential harms.
The case also highlighted ongoing legal debates around Section 230, a US law that generally shields online platforms from liability for user-generated content. However, this lawsuit focused on platform design rather than third-party posts.
The defendants rejected the claims, arguing that Kaley’s mental health challenges were influenced by multiple external factors, including family circumstances, school difficulties, and learning disabilities, rather than social media use alone.
The Los Angeles jury awarded $3 million in damages to the lead plaintiff, identified in court records as Kaley (KGM). She argued that early and prolonged use of Instagram and YouTube beginning in childhood led to compulsive engagement with the platforms and contributed to serious mental health challenges, including depression, suicidal thoughts, and body dysmorphia.
During testimony, Kaley, now 20, described spending extensive time on social media and experiencing strong emotional reinforcement from likes and notifications, which she said kept her constantly engaged with her phone.
Her legal team characterized the platforms as “a gateway” to addictive behavior, arguing that their design encouraged excessive use from a young age.
The case concluded after several weeks of testimony that included appearances from senior executives, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who defended the company’s products. The proceedings have been compared by some observers to earlier landmark lawsuits against the tobacco industry.
The lawsuit, filed in 2023, targeted Meta (owner of Instagram and Facebook) and Google-owned YouTube. Other companies originally named in the suit, including TikTok and Snap, settled before trial.
Plaintiff attorneys argued that the companies were aware of the risks their platforms posed to minors but continued to prioritize growth and profit. The jury ultimately agreed, finding liability based on negligence and failure to warn users about potential harms.
The case also highlighted ongoing legal debates around Section 230, a US law that generally shields online platforms from liability for user-generated content. However, this lawsuit focused on platform design rather than third-party posts.
The defendants rejected the claims, arguing that Kaley’s mental health challenges were influenced by multiple external factors, including family circumstances, school difficulties, and learning disabilities, rather than social media use alone.
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