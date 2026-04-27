403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NASA Begins Artemis II Countdown as Astronauts Prepare for Historic Moon Flyby
(MENAFN) NASA has entered the final countdown phase for its Artemis II mission, with astronauts saying they are fully prepared for the upcoming crewed flight around the Moon, according to reports.
The four-person crew—mission commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen—arrived at Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of the planned launch window. The mission is currently targeted for April 1, pending favorable weather conditions.
Speaking during a virtual briefing while in quarantine, the astronauts acknowledged both readiness and the inherent uncertainties of a test flight. Wiseman noted:
"This is the first time we're loading humans on board,"
He added that while both crew and spacecraft are prepared, the launch will only proceed once all systems are confirmed to be fully ready.
The countdown sequence is scheduled to begin Monday afternoon, marking a 49-hour, 40-minute preparation period leading up to a planned liftoff at 6:24 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The mission will use NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft together with a crew for the first time.
Originally scheduled for early February, the launch was delayed due to technical issues, including hydrogen fuel leaks and difficulties in pressurizing the rocket’s upper-stage propulsion system. Current forecasts suggest an approximately 80% chance of acceptable weather conditions, though wind and cloud cover remain possible constraints.
NASA officials reported that final pre-launch reviews have gone smoothly, with no significant unresolved technical issues identified.
Artemis II is set to become the first crewed mission to travel around the Moon since the Apollo era in 1972. While the spacecraft will not land on the lunar surface, it will complete a flyby of the Moon’s far side before using lunar gravity to return to Earth, with a planned splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on April 10.
The four-person crew—mission commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen—arrived at Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of the planned launch window. The mission is currently targeted for April 1, pending favorable weather conditions.
Speaking during a virtual briefing while in quarantine, the astronauts acknowledged both readiness and the inherent uncertainties of a test flight. Wiseman noted:
"This is the first time we're loading humans on board,"
He added that while both crew and spacecraft are prepared, the launch will only proceed once all systems are confirmed to be fully ready.
The countdown sequence is scheduled to begin Monday afternoon, marking a 49-hour, 40-minute preparation period leading up to a planned liftoff at 6:24 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The mission will use NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft together with a crew for the first time.
Originally scheduled for early February, the launch was delayed due to technical issues, including hydrogen fuel leaks and difficulties in pressurizing the rocket’s upper-stage propulsion system. Current forecasts suggest an approximately 80% chance of acceptable weather conditions, though wind and cloud cover remain possible constraints.
NASA officials reported that final pre-launch reviews have gone smoothly, with no significant unresolved technical issues identified.
Artemis II is set to become the first crewed mission to travel around the Moon since the Apollo era in 1972. While the spacecraft will not land on the lunar surface, it will complete a flyby of the Moon’s far side before using lunar gravity to return to Earth, with a planned splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on April 10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment