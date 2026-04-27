403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Historic Inauguration Of 128Th Batch Of Short-Term Courses At AAFT, Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a moment of great pride and global significance, Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), Marwah Studios, inaugurated its 128th Batch of Short-Term Courses-setting an extraordinary benchmark as the only institution in the world to achieve such a remarkable number of creative course batches.
The grand inauguration ceremony witnessed immense enthusiasm from the newly inducted students, faculty, and dignitaries, marking the beginning of yet another journey of creativity, innovation, and excellence.
Addressing the new batch with an inspiring and power-packed session, Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and Founder of Noida Film City, spoke at length about the phenomenal achievements of Marwah Studios. He highlighted the eleven World Records associated with the institution, including the formation and establishment of Noida Film City, the creation of Marwah Studios, the establishment of AAFT University, the production of an unparalleled number of short films, pioneering efforts in film and cultural tourism, organizing some of the most impressive international festivals, and setting new standards in modern-age creative education and training.
Dr. Marwah emphasized that AAFT is not just an institution but a global movement in creative education, dedicated to nurturing talent and building leaders for the media and entertainment industry. He encouraged students to take full advantage of the platform, remain disciplined, and convert their passion into profession.
The first day itself reflected the excitement and admiration students have for the institution and its leadership, as many eagerly interacted with Dr. Marwah and captured memorable moments through photographs, marking the beginning of their creative journey.
The inauguration of the 128th batch stands as a testimony to AAFT's unmatched legacy, global recognition, and continuous commitment to excellence in media and arts education.
With this milestone, Marwah Studios once again reinforces its position as a world leader in creative training-where dreams are shaped, talents are nurtured, and futures are created.
The grand inauguration ceremony witnessed immense enthusiasm from the newly inducted students, faculty, and dignitaries, marking the beginning of yet another journey of creativity, innovation, and excellence.
Addressing the new batch with an inspiring and power-packed session, Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and Founder of Noida Film City, spoke at length about the phenomenal achievements of Marwah Studios. He highlighted the eleven World Records associated with the institution, including the formation and establishment of Noida Film City, the creation of Marwah Studios, the establishment of AAFT University, the production of an unparalleled number of short films, pioneering efforts in film and cultural tourism, organizing some of the most impressive international festivals, and setting new standards in modern-age creative education and training.
Dr. Marwah emphasized that AAFT is not just an institution but a global movement in creative education, dedicated to nurturing talent and building leaders for the media and entertainment industry. He encouraged students to take full advantage of the platform, remain disciplined, and convert their passion into profession.
The first day itself reflected the excitement and admiration students have for the institution and its leadership, as many eagerly interacted with Dr. Marwah and captured memorable moments through photographs, marking the beginning of their creative journey.
The inauguration of the 128th batch stands as a testimony to AAFT's unmatched legacy, global recognition, and continuous commitment to excellence in media and arts education.
With this milestone, Marwah Studios once again reinforces its position as a world leader in creative training-where dreams are shaped, talents are nurtured, and futures are created.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment