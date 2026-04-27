403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Perfios Appoints Veena Rao As Chief Operating Officer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, April 27, 2026: Perfios, India's leading B2B SaaS TechFin company, today announced the appointment of Veena Rao as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this pivotal role, Veena will lead Perfios' global operations, to transform customer experience, run strategic growth initiatives and strengthen the operational foundation for the company's growth plans.
Veena brings over three decades of leadership experience across BFSI and financial services technology, with a strong track record of building high-performing organizations and driving large-scale transformation. She is known for combining deep domain expertise with execution rigor, consistently delivering business outcomes anchored in customer value.
Over the course of her career, Veena has played diverse roles across banking, consulting, presales and product functions in ICICI, PwC, Oracle and HCL Technologies. Most recently, she served as the Chief Product Officer & Chief Operations Officer for the Corporate Banking business at Finastra. Her global remit encompassed leading enterprise banking solutions across lending, trade finance, and digital channels, managing customers, product and delivery teams at scale.
“We are delighted to welcome Veena to Perfios at a defining moment in our journey,” said Nitin Chugh, MD & Group CEO, Perfios.“Her deep expertise across BFSI, coupled with a strong track record in driving transformation and operational excellence, makes her uniquely positioned to strengthen our operating backbone. Veena will play a critical role in institutionalizing processes for scale, enhancing customer outcomes, and driving key strategic programs across the organization.”
“I am excited to join Perfios at a time when it is poised for rapid growth across markets driven by product innovation and customer excellence,” said Veena Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Perfios.“Perfios is building a truly differentiated technology-led platform for financial services, and I look forward to leading a dynamic and agile organization designed to operate at scale”.
The appointment follows the recent onboarding of Nitin Chugh as MD and Group CEO, and further reinforces Perfios' leadership bench as the company expands its global footprint, advances its technology platforms, and continues to build category leadership in financial services technology.
About Perfios:
Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS TechFin serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 20 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.
Veena brings over three decades of leadership experience across BFSI and financial services technology, with a strong track record of building high-performing organizations and driving large-scale transformation. She is known for combining deep domain expertise with execution rigor, consistently delivering business outcomes anchored in customer value.
Over the course of her career, Veena has played diverse roles across banking, consulting, presales and product functions in ICICI, PwC, Oracle and HCL Technologies. Most recently, she served as the Chief Product Officer & Chief Operations Officer for the Corporate Banking business at Finastra. Her global remit encompassed leading enterprise banking solutions across lending, trade finance, and digital channels, managing customers, product and delivery teams at scale.
“We are delighted to welcome Veena to Perfios at a defining moment in our journey,” said Nitin Chugh, MD & Group CEO, Perfios.“Her deep expertise across BFSI, coupled with a strong track record in driving transformation and operational excellence, makes her uniquely positioned to strengthen our operating backbone. Veena will play a critical role in institutionalizing processes for scale, enhancing customer outcomes, and driving key strategic programs across the organization.”
“I am excited to join Perfios at a time when it is poised for rapid growth across markets driven by product innovation and customer excellence,” said Veena Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Perfios.“Perfios is building a truly differentiated technology-led platform for financial services, and I look forward to leading a dynamic and agile organization designed to operate at scale”.
The appointment follows the recent onboarding of Nitin Chugh as MD and Group CEO, and further reinforces Perfios' leadership bench as the company expands its global footprint, advances its technology platforms, and continues to build category leadership in financial services technology.
About Perfios:
Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS TechFin serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 20 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment