Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Size Evaluation And Growth Forecast 2026 To 2035

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 27, 2026 12:00 am - The Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market is valued at US$ 1.48 Bn in 2025 and it is expected to reach US$ 2.51 Bn by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2026-2035.

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Detector Type (Bismuth Germanium Oxide, Lutetium Fine Silicate, Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate, Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate, and Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate), Product Type (Full-ring PET Scanner and Partial-ring PET Scanner), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Others), End-user (Hospitals, PET Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institute),- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2035"

The Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market is valued at US$ 1.48 Bn in 2025 and it is expected to reach US$ 2.51 Bn by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2026-2035.

Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC:

A positron emission tomography (PET) scanner is an advanced medical imaging system used to assess metabolic activity and physiological function within the body. PET imaging is frequently combined with other diagnostic modalities, such as computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to generate highly detailed images that support the detection, staging, and monitoring of serious diseases, including cancer and neurological disorders.

The global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and neurological conditions. As the global burden of cancer continues to increase, healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on accurate and early diagnosis, which is strengthening demand for advanced imaging technologies such as PET scanners. PET imaging plays a critical role in oncology by enabling precise tumor detection, treatment planning, and therapy response assessment.

In addition, PET scanning is an important diagnostic tool in the evaluation of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, where early detection is increasingly important for patient management. Growing demand for minimally invasive, tissue-preserving diagnostic methods and the broader focus on preventive healthcare are further contributing to market expansion.

Read Comprehensive Report Overview:

List of Prominent Players in the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market:

.Siemens Healthineers

.GE Healthcare

.Koninklijke Philips N.V.

.Hitachi Medical Corporation

.Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd

.Toshiba Corporation

.Mediso Ltd.

.Canon Medical Systems Corporation

.Oncovision

.Positron Corporation

.Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market is undergoing significant technological advancement, particularly through the introduction of hybrid imaging platforms that combine PET with computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). These integrated systems improve diagnostic precision, enhance workflow efficiency, and are witnessing growing adoption across hospitals and diagnostic centers. Ongoing innovation is also expanding the role of PET scanners beyond conventional diagnostics into treatment monitoring, therapy planning, and long-term disease management.

In addition, the increasing global prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is strengthening demand for advanced imaging solutions. Improved access to healthcare services, gradual reductions in imaging technology costs, and the expanding use of PET in conjunction with radiopharmaceuticals for disease detection and monitoring are further supporting market growth. Collectively, these factors are expected to sustain the positive growth trajectory of the PET scanners market.

Challenges:

Despite favorable market prospects, several constraints remain, primarily related to the high capital and operational costs associated with PET imaging systems. The acquisition, installation, and maintenance of advanced PET equipment require substantial financial investment. Furthermore, the production, transport, handling, and storage of radioactive tracers significantly increase operational expenditures.

Regulatory complexities and reimbursement limitations also present challenges to market expansion. Lengthy approval pathways can delay the commercialization of new technologies and clinical applications, while differences in reimbursement policies across regions may affect the economic viability of PET imaging services and restrict wider adoption.

Regional Trends:

North America held the largest share of the PET scanners market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and broad adoption of sophisticated diagnostic technologies. The region places strong emphasis on early disease detection, accurate diagnosis, and treatment monitoring, all of which rely significantly on PET imaging. High healthcare spending and favorable reimbursement structures encourage healthcare providers to invest in modern imaging systems. In addition, the presence of leading manufacturers, research institutions, and growing clinical research activity, combined with strong awareness among clinicians and patients, continues to reinforce regional market leadership.

Add our site to Google Preferred Sources for quality content:

Recent Developments:

.June 2025: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Shimadzu Corporation pre-marketing notification for its PositView PET system, which is intended for use in breast and head exams. Shimadzu will start selling the system in the US. A non-invasive diagnostic imaging technique called Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is carried out by delivering medications into the body that concentrate at particular target areas.

.November 2024: Upbeat Cardiology Solutions and Positron teamed up to increase Positron's cardiac PET-CT capabilities. The plan was to provide patients with the best imaging services possible by leveraging the company's NeuSight PET-CT 64 slice scanner. Consequently, a competitive edge is obtained.

Segmentation of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market-

By Detector Type-

.Bismuth Germanium Oxide

.Lutetium Fine Silicate

.Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate

.Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate

.Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate

By Product Type -

.Full-ring PET Scanner

.Partial-ring PET Scanner

By Application-

.Oncology

.Cardiology

.Neurology

.Others

By End-user-

.Hospitals

.PET Centers

.Diagnostic Centers

.Research Institute

By Region-

North America-

.The US

.Canada

Europe-

.Germany

.The UK

.France

.Italy

.Spain

.Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

.China

.Japan

.India

.South Korea

.South East Asia

.Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

.Brazil

.Argentina

.Mexico

.Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

.GCC Countries

.South Africa

.Rest of Middle East and Africa

Customize this Study according to your Requirements @

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Visit:

Tel: +1 607 400-7072

Asia: +91 79 72967118

...