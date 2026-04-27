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China Opposes Violence After Shooting at Washington Event
(MENAFN) China on Monday expresses opposition to violent acts following a shooting incident that led to the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump from an event at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, according to reports.
“China is following the shooting incident. China always opposes and condemns unlawful and violent acts,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.
Later, Trump states that an officer is shot during the incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, adding that the officer survives.
The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, is detained at the Washington Hilton Hotel.
Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche says Allen is "feet away from breaking the perimeter" when he is stopped by authorities.
“China is following the shooting incident. China always opposes and condemns unlawful and violent acts,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.
Later, Trump states that an officer is shot during the incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, adding that the officer survives.
The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, is detained at the Washington Hilton Hotel.
Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche says Allen is "feet away from breaking the perimeter" when he is stopped by authorities.
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