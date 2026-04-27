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Fergani Space Sends Fifth Test Satellite into Orbit in Latest Space Mission
(MENAFN) Turkish space company Fergani Space has successfully placed its fifth test satellite, FGN-100-D3, into orbit following a launch carried out aboard a SpaceX mission from the United States, according to company statements.
The satellite was launched as part of the Transporter-16 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It lifted off at 2:02 p.m. Türkiye time and separated from the launch vehicle approximately 66 minutes later, before reaching its designated orbit.
The spacecraft was deployed into a low Earth orbit at an altitude ranging between 500 and 520 kilometers, where it has since begun its operational phase.
The launch was closely monitored by Fergani Space engineers from a control center located in Istanbul at the Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its space operations domestically.
According to statements from Baykar, which is affiliated with the project, the 113-kilogram satellite carries both communications and navigation capabilities. Company representatives confirmed that the mission is part of a broader effort to expand Türkiye’s space technology capacity.
Selçuk Bayraktar, Baykar’s board chairman and chief technology officer, described the achievement as part of the company’s continued technological development, noting that the organization’s “beyond the horizon” efforts are ongoing. He also highlighted the successful deployment of the satellite and its advanced functions.
FGN-100-D3 represents a more advanced step in Fergani’s satellite program compared to earlier models, incorporating multiple systems developed internally. These include components such as a reaction wheel, magnetic torque rod, magnetometer, inertial measurement unit, and GNSS receiver, all contributing to its operational capabilities in orbit.
With this launch, Fergani Space continues to expand its experimental satellite program, aiming to strengthen its presence in communications and navigation technologies in space.
The satellite was launched as part of the Transporter-16 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It lifted off at 2:02 p.m. Türkiye time and separated from the launch vehicle approximately 66 minutes later, before reaching its designated orbit.
The spacecraft was deployed into a low Earth orbit at an altitude ranging between 500 and 520 kilometers, where it has since begun its operational phase.
The launch was closely monitored by Fergani Space engineers from a control center located in Istanbul at the Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its space operations domestically.
According to statements from Baykar, which is affiliated with the project, the 113-kilogram satellite carries both communications and navigation capabilities. Company representatives confirmed that the mission is part of a broader effort to expand Türkiye’s space technology capacity.
Selçuk Bayraktar, Baykar’s board chairman and chief technology officer, described the achievement as part of the company’s continued technological development, noting that the organization’s “beyond the horizon” efforts are ongoing. He also highlighted the successful deployment of the satellite and its advanced functions.
FGN-100-D3 represents a more advanced step in Fergani’s satellite program compared to earlier models, incorporating multiple systems developed internally. These include components such as a reaction wheel, magnetic torque rod, magnetometer, inertial measurement unit, and GNSS receiver, all contributing to its operational capabilities in orbit.
With this launch, Fergani Space continues to expand its experimental satellite program, aiming to strengthen its presence in communications and navigation technologies in space.
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