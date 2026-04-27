403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran's Araghchi Arrives in Russia for Talks
(MENAFN) Iran's foreign minister touched down in Russia on Monday for high-level consultations on pressing regional and global matters, following a stop in the Pakistani capital Islamabad for discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Washington, Iran's state-run media reported.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi framed the Russia visit as a critical opportunity upon landing in St. Petersburg, according to a state broadcaster. His itinerary includes scheduled meetings with senior Russian officials in Moscow, among them President Vladimir Putin.
Reflecting on his Pakistan stopover, Araghchi described the trip as productive, saying the state of negotiations with Washington had been thoroughly reviewed.
"In any case, 40 days of heroic resistance by the Iranian people should ensure that we are able to secure the rights of the Iranian people and provide for the country's interests," he argued.
The minister pointed to stalled diplomacy as a key reason for the regional tour, saying: "Changes have occurred in the negotiation process, and incorrect approaches and excessive demands by the US caused the previous round of talks, despite progress, not to reach its objectives.
"Therefore, it was necessary to review the current situation with our friends in Pakistan," he added.
On his earlier stop in Oman, Araghchi described the visit as essential to strengthening bilateral ties, saying discussions were held to "develop broader relations with our neighbors" in order to "manage existing problems." He stressed that Tehran and Muscat must maintain close alignment to protect shared interests.
"There is a great deal of common understanding between us and Oman, and it was agreed that consultations will continue at expert levels," he said.
The diplomatic push comes against a volatile backdrop. Since the US- and Israel-initiated war against Iran began on Feb. 28, Tehran has maintained a firm grip on the Strait of Hormuz. An American naval blockade imposed on April 13 has since disrupted global energy flows, with the impact felt most acutely across Asia.
Direct talks between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad two weeks ago ended without a breakthrough, though both sides are working toward a fresh round of negotiations. The diplomatic process was set in motion after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8 — a truce that U.S. President Donald Trump subsequently extended.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi framed the Russia visit as a critical opportunity upon landing in St. Petersburg, according to a state broadcaster. His itinerary includes scheduled meetings with senior Russian officials in Moscow, among them President Vladimir Putin.
Reflecting on his Pakistan stopover, Araghchi described the trip as productive, saying the state of negotiations with Washington had been thoroughly reviewed.
"In any case, 40 days of heroic resistance by the Iranian people should ensure that we are able to secure the rights of the Iranian people and provide for the country's interests," he argued.
The minister pointed to stalled diplomacy as a key reason for the regional tour, saying: "Changes have occurred in the negotiation process, and incorrect approaches and excessive demands by the US caused the previous round of talks, despite progress, not to reach its objectives.
"Therefore, it was necessary to review the current situation with our friends in Pakistan," he added.
On his earlier stop in Oman, Araghchi described the visit as essential to strengthening bilateral ties, saying discussions were held to "develop broader relations with our neighbors" in order to "manage existing problems." He stressed that Tehran and Muscat must maintain close alignment to protect shared interests.
"There is a great deal of common understanding between us and Oman, and it was agreed that consultations will continue at expert levels," he said.
The diplomatic push comes against a volatile backdrop. Since the US- and Israel-initiated war against Iran began on Feb. 28, Tehran has maintained a firm grip on the Strait of Hormuz. An American naval blockade imposed on April 13 has since disrupted global energy flows, with the impact felt most acutely across Asia.
Direct talks between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad two weeks ago ended without a breakthrough, though both sides are working toward a fresh round of negotiations. The diplomatic process was set in motion after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8 — a truce that U.S. President Donald Trump subsequently extended.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment