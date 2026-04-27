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Turkiye May Consider Role In Hormuz Demining: FM

Turkiye May Consider Role In Hormuz Demining: FM


2026-04-27 05:08:09
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Turkiye could consider ‌taking part in demining ​operations in ‌the Strait of ‌Hormuz following ‌a possible peace agreement ‌between Iran and the United States.

Fidan said any demining work would be carried out by a technical team from various countries, formed after a possible Iran-US peace agreement Turkiye would ‌have“no problem” with participating in mine-clearing operations under those conditions

Fidan cautioned that Turkiye would reassess its position if any future technical coalition of countries became ​a party to renewed conflict

Fidan also said he believed issues related to Iran's nuclear programme could be resolved at the next round of talks in Pakistan.

MENAFN27042026000067011011ID1111035754



Gulf Times

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