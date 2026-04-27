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Iran Can Call If It Wants To Talk, Says Trump

Iran Can Call If It Wants To Talk, Says Trump


2026-04-27 05:08:09
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said yesterday that Iran could call if it wanted to negotiate an end ​to the war launched by the ‌US and Israel, as Iran's foreign minister returned to Pakistan for talks despite the absence of ‌US counterparts.

Hopes of reviving peace efforts had earlier ‌receded after Trump scrapped a visit to Islamabad by ‌his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, even as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi continued to shuttle between mediating countries.

“If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, secure lines,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News' The Sunday Briefing. (Reuters)

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Gulf Times

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