WUF13 In Baku Set To Shape Global Urban Development Agenda For Next Decade - UN Official
Speaking during a media information session held at ADA University as part of preparations for WUF13, Bezgachina noted that WUF13 will serve as an important platform for shaping decisions on sustainable urban development and the creation of inclusive urban environments. Representatives from numerous countries are expected to gather in Baku to discuss pressing challenges and prospects for cities worldwide.
Bezgachina emphasized that the main theme of the forum is “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities.” Discussions will focus on these issues.
“The choice of this theme is not accidental. Today, the world is facing a serious housing and settlement crisis. Rapid urbanization, climate change, and growing social inequality are creating new challenges for urban development,” she said.
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