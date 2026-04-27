New KP Development Plan Prioritizes Youth, Water Security And Economic Growth

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government sets new priorities for upcoming budget and Annual Development Program

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set new priorities for the upcoming budget and Annual Development Program, giving special focus to youth development, employment opportunities, law and order, clean drinking water, and improvement of the digital system.

The government said the aim of the budget is to improve public services, ensure better use of resources, and effectively advance development projects.

According to the budget document issued by the Planning and Development Department, nine key sectors have been identified for development, including empowering youth, public welfare, development of underprivileged areas, economic stability, job creation, water conservation, climate change preparedness, clean water supply, digital governance, and law and order.

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The document states that youth will be supported through sports promotion, mental health programs, cultural activities, technical training, and financial assistance for online businesses to help them become economically stable.

For economic growth, investment will be increased in tourism, small and medium enterprises, industrial zones, minerals, agriculture, livestock, and energy sectors, which is expected to create new employment opportunities.

In the water sector, special focus will be given to construction of reservoirs, modern irrigation systems, and provision of clean drinking water in urban and rural areas. Measures will also be taken to address climate change impacts, floods, landslides, and glacial lake risks.

The government has also decided to improve the digital system through e-governance, digital services, and data-based planning, while development in backward districts will be accelerated through projects in health, education, and employment.

According to officials, separate working groups have been formed for each sector to review existing projects and prepare new proposals to align the upcoming budget with public needs and development goals.