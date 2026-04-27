President Cup 2026 Int'l Regatta To Kick Off At Sarsang Reservoir

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "President Cup 2026" International Regatta in rowing and canoeing will kick off on April 27, AzerNEWS reports.

The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation.

The regatta, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev will, for the first time, begin in the recently liberated Aghdara District, стартing from the Sarsang Reservoir.

On April 27, the reservoir will host demonstration performances and competitions in академик rowing, kayak, canoe, dragon boats, and sailing. Jet skis carrying the flags of participating countries will parade across the water, while the event will also feature displays of national music and dance. Following Suqovushan and Kondalanchay, this marks the establishment of a new rowing venue in Karabakh.

On April 28, the official parade and opening ceremony will take place in Mingachevir. Beginning at 18:30, officials and guests will first visit the monument to Heydar Aliyev in the city. This will be followed by a procession of teams along Heydar Aliyev Avenue to the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center.

After the parade, the official opening ceremony and an artistic program will take place in front of the venue, featuring shows, as well as various dance and musical performances. The event will continue with live performances by the Döngə group, and will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display.

On April 29, the competitions will continue at the Sugovushan Reservoir, one of the most scenic locations in Karabakh. The final races of the "President Cup 2026" International Regatta will be held on April 30 and May 1 at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center.

The regatta will officially conclude on May 1.