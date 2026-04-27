Plaque In Qom Sparks Speculation Over Mojtaba Khamenei's Fate, Claiming To Be 'Deceased'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Unconfirmed reports surrounding the fate of Mojtaba Khamenei have gained traction on social media after an image allegedly showing a“martyrs' memorial plaque” in the Iranian city of Qom surfaced online, AzerNEWS reports.

The plaque, which reportedly features a photo resembling Mojtaba Khamenei, has triggered widespread speculation that he may have died. However, no official statement has been issued by Iranian authorities confirming such claims.

The circulating image has fueled debate among observers, with some interpreting it as an unofficial indication of his death, while others caution that memorial displays in Iran can sometimes include symbolic or political representations and do not necessarily confirm an individual's passing.

The lack of recent public appearances by Mojtaba Khamenei has further contributed to the uncertainty. However, the Iranian government had confirmed his severe injury during the first phase of the heavy bombings.

As of now, the reports remain unverified, and there is no confirmed information regarding his status.