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President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Held One-On-One Meeting With Prime Minister Of The Czech Republic In Gabala

President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Held One-On-One Meeting With Prime Minister Of The Czech Republic In Gabala


2026-04-27 05:07:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš in Gabala on April 27.

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AzerNews

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