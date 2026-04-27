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Israeli Forces Raid Qalandia Camp, Seize Homes in West Bank Operation
(MENAFN) The Israeli army conducts a raid on the Qalandia refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, taking over Palestinian homes after forcing residents to leave. Some of the seized properties are turned into detention and interrogation sites, according to reports.
Large military units enter the camp as well as nearby areas including Kafr Aqab and al-Ram, north of Jerusalem. Forces begin searching homes, evacuating families, and repurposing several buildings for military use, including holding and questioning Palestinians, witnesses tell reports.
A wide arrest campaign is also carried out, targeting released prisoners and relatives of Palestinian detainees. Residents are informed that the operation is expected to last around 24 hours, according to the same accounts.
During the raid, drones are deployed over the area, while footage circulating online shows forced entries into homes and doors being broken down, adding to tension among locals.
Similar arrest operations are also reported in the towns of al-Ram and Kafr Aqab.
Qalandia camp is located along a key road linking Jerusalem and Ramallah and is frequently a flashpoint of tension between Palestinians and Israeli forces.
Large military units enter the camp as well as nearby areas including Kafr Aqab and al-Ram, north of Jerusalem. Forces begin searching homes, evacuating families, and repurposing several buildings for military use, including holding and questioning Palestinians, witnesses tell reports.
A wide arrest campaign is also carried out, targeting released prisoners and relatives of Palestinian detainees. Residents are informed that the operation is expected to last around 24 hours, according to the same accounts.
During the raid, drones are deployed over the area, while footage circulating online shows forced entries into homes and doors being broken down, adding to tension among locals.
Similar arrest operations are also reported in the towns of al-Ram and Kafr Aqab.
Qalandia camp is located along a key road linking Jerusalem and Ramallah and is frequently a flashpoint of tension between Palestinians and Israeli forces.
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