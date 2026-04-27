403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sentosa Development Corporation Reappoints We Communications For PR Duties
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Singapore's Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) will continue working with We Communications following an open tender process, according to Chris Pok, divisional director, marketing and guest experience, Sentosa Development Corporation, in a statement to PRovoke Media.
“They presented a clear and well-integrated strategy that supports our ambition to establish Sentosa as the world's best-loved island playground and sanctuary within a global city, while also taking a holistic view of how we drive visitation through our vibrant attractions and leisure offerings. We're excited to build on our strong partnership in the upcoming years," added Pok.
The agency has been reappointed for two years, with the option to extend for a further three years on a yearly renewal basis. It will work with SDC on an integrated suite of communications services, including all strategic communications and media engagement duties.
The news comes shortly after Mount Faber Leisure Group picked Mad Hat Asia as its new PR partner. The contract will be for two years with the option to extend for one year and commenced early this month on 12 April 2025, it told PRovoke Media.
A total of 11 agencies, excluding incumbent agency, PRecious Communications, competed for this tender, according to Mount Faber Leisure Group.
“They presented a clear and well-integrated strategy that supports our ambition to establish Sentosa as the world's best-loved island playground and sanctuary within a global city, while also taking a holistic view of how we drive visitation through our vibrant attractions and leisure offerings. We're excited to build on our strong partnership in the upcoming years," added Pok.
The agency has been reappointed for two years, with the option to extend for a further three years on a yearly renewal basis. It will work with SDC on an integrated suite of communications services, including all strategic communications and media engagement duties.
The news comes shortly after Mount Faber Leisure Group picked Mad Hat Asia as its new PR partner. The contract will be for two years with the option to extend for one year and commenced early this month on 12 April 2025, it told PRovoke Media.
A total of 11 agencies, excluding incumbent agency, PRecious Communications, competed for this tender, according to Mount Faber Leisure Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment