The Magnolia Cup Golf Tournament In J&K Promotes Tourism, Industry

The Department of Industries, in collaboration with FICCI FLO J & K, successfully organised "The Magnolia Cup" golf tournament on Sunday at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course, bringing together a big number of participants in a bid to promote tourism, industry engagement, and community development in the region.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from entrepreneurs, professionals, business leaders, sportspersons, armed forces personnel, and golf enthusiasts, making it a vibrant platform for networking and sporting excellence. More than 90 golfers registered for the tournament, reflecting the growing appeal of the Jammu Tawi Golf Course as an emerging destination for the sport.

Government's Vision for Sports and Peace

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Satish Sharma, lauded the initiative and highlighted the positive shift in the region's environment. Addressing the media on the sidelines of the event, Sharma said, "I would like to congratulate the entire team, especially FICCI FLO, who organised the event."

"More than 90 golfers have participated in the tournament, even at 40°C temperatures. We thought that there would be fewer responses, but people love sports, especially golf. The Sports Minister also took some decisions in the Chintan Shivir, about which you all will be informed in the coming days. We will be making Jammu and Kashmir the water sports and winter sports capital of the country in the coming years," he added.

Sharma further noted that such events reflect the region's steady progress towards peace and normalcy, adding that increased sporting activities are a positive sign for Jammu and Kashmir.

Boosting Investor Confidence

Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, underlined the growing investor confidence in the Union Territory. He stated that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a significant surge in investments in recent years, with proposals worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore materialising, almost 13 times higher than previous levels. He emphasised that improved infrastructure, policy support, and a stable environment have played a key role in attracting investors, and such events further strengthen the region's image as a viable destination for business and tourism.

Empowering Women and Skill Development

President of FICCI FLO Jammu, Varsha Bansal, said that proceeds from the tournament will be directed towards supporting self-help groups and establishing skill development centres, particularly aimed at empowering women and promoting financial independence.

Tournament Highlights and Winners

The tournament featured a scramble format for professionals and a putting competition for amateurs, encouraging inclusivity and teamwork. The overall winning team comprised Showkat Maqbool, Parikshit Bishnoi, Rajesh Prabhakar, and Col. Malakay, while Wadhana Khan clinched the top honours in the putting competition. Additional awards, such as straight drive, longest drive, nearest to the pin, and bull's eye, added to the competitive spirit of the event.

Prominent officials, including Arun Manhas, Director Industries and Commerce; Aijaz Qaisar, Joint Director Tourism; and Manav Gupta, Secretary of the Jammu Tawi Golf Course, were also present and participated in the ceremonial tee-off.

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the Magnolia Cup underscored a broader vision of linking sports with tourism, industry promotion, and social impact, particularly through initiatives focused on women's empowerment and skill development in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

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