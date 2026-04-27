Madras HC Dismisses Plea Questioning Actor Vijay's Election Affidavit

Plea Against Vijay's Affidavit Dismissed

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking an inquiry into Actor & TVK chief Vijay stating in his election affidavit that he had lent Rs 12.60 crore to his wife. The order was passed in a case filed by Venkatesh, a voter from the Perambur constituency.

In his petition, Venkatesh said that Sangeetha Vijay had filed for divorce from Vijay, and therefore the declaration in the nomination papers that Rs 12.60 crore had been lent to her raised suspicion. The petitioner further argued that disclosing asset details in an election affidavit is not a mere formality, and suppressing true facts would amount to cheating the electoral process.

He also alleged that no proper explanation had been given in the affidavit regarding Rs 20 crore provided to a private educational trust. Hearing the matter, a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan said that a similar petition seeking the same relief had already been dismissed earlier, and therefore this case could not be entertained. Accordingly, the Madras High Court dismissed the petition.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Context

Vijay's entry in the Tamil Nadu politics has given the Assembly election a three-way scintillating battle. TVK is up against the ruling DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

Polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with Tamil Nadu recording 85.1 per cent turnout, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, West Bengal and Puducherry. (ANI)

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