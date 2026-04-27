Krunal Pandya On RCB's Historic IPL Win, Dedicates It To Kohli

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has reflected on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) historic IPL 2025 title win, calling it one of the most emotional moments of his career and dedicating the triumph to fans and former skipper Virat Kohli. The Bengaluru-based franchise secured its first-ever IPL title after 18 years, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs. Punjab fell short in their chase of 191 runs at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

'A win for Virat Kohli and the fans'

Speaking on JioStar's 'The Krunal Pandya Experience', the all-rounder said the long-awaited trophy meant the most to Kohli and the RCB fanbase, who had stood by the franchise for years. "The ones who deserved it the most are Virat Kohli and the RCB fans. Virat has been an integral part of RCB from the first season. So, to win it and see him get emotional was special. Watching him cry was an emotional moment for everyone," Krunal said.

He recalled the overwhelming support from fans throughout the season and the promise made during the campaign. "The love people have for RCB is incredible. That day, I said on the mic that whatever happens, we must win the trophy for the fans," he added.

Krunal said fulfilling that promise after 18 years of waiting made the victory even more meaningful. "I am glad I said it and that we were able to deliver in the final. The fans deserved this trophy more than anybody else, and obviously, Virat as well," he said.

Personal journey and growth

The all-rounder also reflected on his personal journey, calling the season one of the best of his career. "Playing for the country is number one for me, but winning for RCB after 18 years and having my best season while contributing well has to be one of my top moments," Krunal said.

The RCB All-rounder Pandya also elaborated on his journey and how he has changed as a cricketer over the years. "I have changed over a period of time, for the better. As you go through the journey, you learn. A lot of credit goes to my parents and the upbringing they gave me. But as a human being, who I am, has remained the same. I love cricket, still as excited and passionate to play. I have always been a family man. I love my family, kids, and my wife, who has played an integral part," the RCB all-rounder said.

Krunal further added, "My parents have been my pillars. When you taste success, two things can happen, either you go crazy, or it makes you humble. I have taken the second route. The more I have grown, the humbler I have become, which is why family is important for me, and cricket is in my blood, mind, everywhere."

Player of the Match in the Final

Pandya was bought by the Bengaluru-based franchise for Rs 5.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah. The all-rounder was then retained by RCB for the 2026 IPL season. He played a key role as a spin-bowling all-rounder, contributing 109 runs and taking 17 wickets, including a standout performance in the final. Pandya was also named Player of the Match for his two-wicket spell in the decisive clash against PBKS, which helped RCB clinch their first-ever IPL title.

Looking ahead to IPL 2026

Meanwhile, in the ongoing 2026 season, defending champions RCB are currently placed second on the points table with 10 points, and will be looking to further strengthen their position as the tournament progresses, as they face struggling Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Monday. (ANI)

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