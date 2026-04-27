'Only Wanted To Shake His Hand': Abhishek Sharma Fangirl Issues Clarification After Viral Incident

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma's fangirl has issued a clarification after the video of her forcibly grabbing his hand in the team hotel ahead of the team's clash against the Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 25.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Abhishek Sharma was seen walking towards the team bus amid heavy security and a crowd of fans outside the team hotel, when an excited female supporter suddenly reached out and grabbed the flamboyant opener's hand, leaving him visibly startled and uncomfortable.

However, the security officials stepped in as the situation unfolded, while Abhishek Sharma pulled his hand away and continued towards the team bus, which was waiting outside the hotel to take the players to the stadium.

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The viral video of a female fan's hand-grabbing of Abhishek Sharma has triggered widespread debate on social media, with many users calling it inappropriate and raising concerns over player safety and crowd behaviour during team movements.

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Abhishek Sharma's Fangirl Issues Clarification

Abhishek Sharma's fangirl, who identified as Himshikha Tripathi, issued a clarification after she received severe criticism and backlash on social media for the incident. Taking to her Instagram handle, a female fan stated that it was an unintended moment that happened in excitement and that she had no wrong intention, as she only meant to shake hands with the cricketer.

“With all due respect to Abhishek Sharma and his fans, I would like to share what actually happened from my side. Things are not always exactly how they appear online,” Himashikha wrote on Instagram

“I was at a venue where Abhishek Sharma had arrived, and when I found out he was there, I went to see him because I've been a fan of his for a long time, even before he became this famous. I only wanted to shake his hand, but there was a huge crowd. In the rush, while I was trying to move and give space, I accidentally grabbed his hand instead of shaking it,” she added.

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A post shared by हिमशिखा त्रिपाठी (@___himshikha___)

An unexpected incident wherein a female fan tried to grab the hand of Abhishek Sharma sparked a serious concern about the player's safety, given that the flamboyant opener has a huge fan following in India and often attracts large crowds wherever he travels, especially during IPL team movements and hotel arrivals.

'People Are Spreading Unnecessary Hate'

Further speaking on the matter, Himshikha Tripathi stated that the incident was being misinterpreted online and that people were spreading unnecessary hate without understanding the full context.

“The video was recorded, and I posted it because that moment felt special to me. I genuinely didn't expect it to go viral or be misunderstood like this,” she wrote.

“People are making unnecessary assumptions and spreading unnecessary hate, which is really upsetting. I never had any wrong intention. I'm truly sorry if this hurt anyone's feelings. And I'm sorry, some girls might still relate, fan moments can be anything you can imagine,” she concluded.

In the match against the Rajasthan Royals, Abhishek Sharma scored 57 off 29 balls, alongside a 132-run stand for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan, who played a knock of 74 off 31 balls, laying a foundation for a successful run chase of the 229-run target in Jaipur.

Abhishek Sharma is the current Orange Cap holder of the IPL 2026, amassing 380 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 54.28 and an impressive strike rate of 212.29 in 8 matches.

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