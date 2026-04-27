Vivek Sehrawat Is Making Geopolitics And Global Finance Mainstream For A Million-Strong Digital Audience

In a digital world flooded with opinions, very few voices manage to combine credibility, clarity and consistency. Vivek Sehrawat, a rising thought leader in geopolitics and global finance, is building that rare space where serious analysis meets mass relevance.

With over 1 million followers on Instagram through his platform VivekOnPoint, Vivek has emerged as a trusted name for decoding global events, financial shifts and strategic policy developments for a new generation of Indians seeking deeper understanding beyond headlines.

From Science Prodigy to Strategic Thinker

Born and raised in Delhi, Vivek Sehrawat's journey has been shaped by academic excellence and analytical depth from an early age. He qualified prestigious talent examinations, represented Delhi at national debating championships, cleared AIEEE with AIR 3393 and studied Electronics and Communication Engineering at NSIT.

A Career Across Markets, Governance and Intelligence

From commodities trading on the Chicago Market Exchange to clearing UPSC 2017 with AIR 86 and serving as an Intelligence Officer specializing in counter-smuggling operations, commercial fraud detection and narco-terrorism, his career reflects a rare intersection of markets, governance and strategy.

Making Complex Global Issues Understandable

Through VivekOnPoint, he breaks down geopolitics, global economy, financial markets and government policy into digestible insights. His content combines research depth with practical clarity.

Building a Serious Knowledge Community Online

His audience includes professionals, founders, students, investors and policy enthusiasts. His personal wealth deep-dives and growth strategy insights have positioned him as a digital educator as much as a content creator.

What's Next

He is currently working on his upcoming book titled Lessons the 1% Teach Their Kids - Notes From a Middle-Class Grandfather to His Ultra-Rich Grandson, and will also be conducting live classes in future and building a policy education community for Indian businesses.

A New-Age Public Intellectual

With one million followers and growing, Vivek Sehrawat represents a new-age Indian thought leader where geopolitics meets practical intelligence.