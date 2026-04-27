3 Key Battles Likely To Determine Outcome Of DC Vs RCB IPL 2026 Clash

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Match 39 of IPL 2026. With both sides stacked with talent, individual duels could swing the game. Here are three battles to watch closely.

KL Rahul enters the contest after a record-breaking 152* against Punjab Kings, the highest score by an Indian in IPL. He averages nearly 70 against RCB, but Krunal Pandya has kept him quiet. Though dismissed only once in 11 innings, Rahul's strike rate against Krunal is just 105.1. With Krunal in fine form, this duel could be pivotal.

Pathum Nissanka is under pressure after three consecutive failures. His record against Bhuvneshwar Kumar adds to the challenge, having been dismissed three times in four T20 innings. With just 22 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 91.66 against the veteran pacer, Nissanka's battle in the powerplay could determine RCB's early momentum. Bhuvneshwar, RCB's leading wicket-taker, will look to strike early.

Jitesh Sharma's form has been a concern for RCB, with just 62 runs across six innings. His struggles against Axar Patel make this matchup crucial. The DC skipper has dismissed him twice while conceding only 15 runs off 19 balls. With a strike rate of 78.98 against Axar, Jitesh will need to find answers in the middle overs.