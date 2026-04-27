Congress's Anti-Modi Hate Now 'Anti-India Mindset': BJP's Kesavan

BJP leader CR Kesavan on Monday accused the Congress party of having an "anti-India mindset," alleging that its leaders' remarks reflect hatred towards the country and calling such statements dangerous and condemnable. His remark came after Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar called the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting a public response against US President Donald Trump, noting that a similar feeling against the Centre exists in India also. Speaking to ANI in Chennai, Kesavan said, "Congress party's prejudiced hate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Congress party's virulent anti-Modi mindset has now dangerously decayed into an anti-India mindset and sheer hate for our own country. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's alarming statement justifying the shooting incident on President Trump and insinuating that something like that should happen in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most shocking, wild and condemnable. This Congress leader was the same disgraceful individual who had given a clean chit to terrorists in Pakistan in the 26-11 attacks, saying that Hemant Karkare ji was not killed by the dreaded terrorist Kasab."

'Divisive and Polarising Mindset'

Kesavan alleged that the Congress leadership reflects a "divisive and polarising mindset," claiming that its top leaders have remained silent on controversial remarks made by party members and accusing the party of posing a threat to India's unity. "This is just not confined to one Congress leader. It is a pattern and mentality of the Congress leadership. The top leadership and the first family of the Congress party, whether it's Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, continue to be mute spectators. They have not even uttered one word condemning these ruthless remarks. And much cannot be expected. They'll probably keep silent on these atrocious remarks of Vijay Wadettiwar. But one thing is very clear to the people of India, that this Congress party with this D-based, divisive and polarising culture and mindset continues to be the greatest threat to India's unity," he further said.

What Vijay Wadettiwar Said

While addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Vijay Wadettiwar accused Donald Trump of "ruining" the US, dragging it into the West Asia conflict. He also said that people of India are also turning against the central government; however, they are not coming out on the streets to protest. (ANI)

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