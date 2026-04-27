PM Modi: Vande Mataram Should Be Mantra For Bengal's Reconstruction

'Vande Mataram' for Bengal's Reconstruction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that "Vande Mataram" was a guiding force in India's freedom struggle and should now serve as a mantra for the reconstruction and development of Bengal in the 21st century. He assured the people of West Bengal of progress, employment opportunities, and improved security, saying his government aims to transform the state into a land of prosperity and happiness.

Addressing the gathering in Barrackpore, PM Modi said, "Vande Mataram became the mantra for liberation from slavery. In the 21st century, we must make Vande Mataram the mantra for the reconstruction of Bengal." "I assure the families of Bengal... We will make "sujalam sufalam" our policy, turn "shasyashyamala" into the inspiration for employment, make "malayaja sheetala" the source of happiness and prosperity and transform Durga's power into the guarantee of security and justice," he said.

Action Against Infiltrators, Citizenship for Matuas

Prime Minister Modi said that under a BJP government, no citizen would face discrimination based on caste or community, while promising strict action against illegal infiltrators and reaffirming that people from the Matua community would be granted citizenship benefits. "In a BJP government, no one will be disturbed. It does not matter from which caste/community the person belongs. However, strict action will be taken against Bangladeshi infiltrators. People from the Matua community will be granted citizenship. TMC did not respect your vote (TMC ne apka vote ka maan nahi rakha)," he further said.

PM Urges Voters to Elect BJP

"When you go to cast your vote, remember the atrocities committed under the TMC government. Make the BJP's Chief Minister in Bengal and get the benefits of double engines government," PM Modi said.

High Voter Turnout in First Phase

The first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35 per cent voter turnout across the State. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The second phase of polling will take place on April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)

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