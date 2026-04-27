Uganda: Opposition Calls Sovereignty Protection Bill, Redundant And Unconstitutional

The Opposition has rejected the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026 describing it as unnecessary, legally redundant and potentially harmful to Uganda's democratic and economic environment.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi while appearing before a joint committee scrutinising the Bill on Friday, 24 April 2026, said the proposed law duplicates provisions in statutes such as the Penal Code Act, Anti-Money Laundering Act, Public Finance Management Act and the NGO Act.

“We have a plethora of laws that touch critical concerns that anyone would have; the Penal Code Act captures a number of those provisions, so it is redundant,” Ssenyonyi said.

He explained that crimes such as treason, illicit financial flows and unlawful foreign funding are already criminalised under existing frameworks.

“If a foreign embassy tries to fund a violent coup, the Penal Code Act already criminalises treason. If someone launders illicit foreign money, the Anti-Money Laundering Act already mandates declarations of source of funds,” he added.

Ssenyonyi warned that the Bill introduces harsh provisions that could negatively affect Uganda's economy and civic space.

He cited a clause capping foreign funding at Shs400 million where by receiving higher amounts without ministerial approval attracts penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

The LoP raised concern over Clause 2(2) which criminalises influencing the public against government policy, arguing that it undermines the constitutional role of the Opposition.

Similarly, the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) through its General Secretary Francis Ebil called for the withdrawal of the Bill, describing it as unconstitutional.“By reclassifying Ugandans as purely foreigners based on residence, the Bill is by passing the 1995 Constitution which guarantees that every person who was a citizen at the commencement of the Constitution remains a citizen,” Ebil said.

Ebil criticised the proposed penalties, including jail terms of up to 20 years and fines reaching Shs4 billion, saying they violate protections against cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment.

He noted that definitions such as 'economic sabotage', 'foreigner' and 'foreign agent', should be described with precision as they could be abused to suppress press freedom and free expression.

“A New Vision journalist could be prosecuted for publishing an accurate report... if the report leads to a drop-in company shares or investor confidence,” he cautioned.

The committee called for further engagement on the Bill rather than outright rejection with Bugabula County North MP, Hon. John Teira noting that the Bill targets subversive activities against the interests of Uganda rather than applying broadly.

Kibale County MP, Hon. Richard Oriebo maintained that consolidating sovereignty-related provisions into one law might be more effective than amending multiple existing statutes

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.