403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia advances health care reform through greater private sector participation
(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) Oxford Business Group and Hayat National Hospitals release new catalyst report on reform and privatisation in the health care sector
The structural transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia’s health care sector, driven by ongoing reforms and increased private sector participation, is the focus of a new catalyst report produced by global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group (OBG) in collaboration with Hayat National Hospitals. The report was unveiled exclusively to attendees of the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh ahead of its official public launch.
Titled Saudi Vision 2030 Corporate Catalyst Report: Reform and Privatisation in the Health Care Sector, the publication analyses how recent policy frameworks and sectoral programmes are reshaping service delivery, financing models and regulatory structures. It highlights initiatives aimed at strengthening operational efficiency, expanding digital health solutions and enhancing patient-centred care to ensure long-term sustainability.
The report explores how public-private partnerships (PPPs) and modernised regulations are fostering new investment, enabling innovation in service delivery and supporting the development of specialised and integrated facilities. It also assesses the role of digital technologies in improving system-wide performance and advancing the shift towards value-based care.
Fouziyah Aljarallah, Group CEO of Hayat National Hospitals Group, said that the Kingdom’s private health care providers were working closely with government stakeholders to achieve shared reform objectives.
“Vision 2030 is reshaping the health care sector in Saudi Arabia. Private sector leaders are fully aligned with this vision. We are focused on expanding our health care services, improving patient-centred care and increasing operational efficiency,” she said.
Büşra Karacadağ, OBG’s Country Director for Saudi Arabia, said the report highlights the progress being made in aligning health system transformation with national development priorities.
“Saudi Arabia’s ongoing reforms are establishing a more resilient and efficient health care ecosystem supported by private sector engagement and technology adoption. Our latest report with Hayat National Hospitals provides valuable insight into how policy shifts are creating opportunities for innovation and investment across the sector,” Karacadağ said.
Saudi Vision 2030 Corporate Catalyst Report: Reform and Privatisation in the Health Care Sector was produced by Oxford Business Group in collaboration with Hayat National Hospitals.
The structural transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia’s health care sector, driven by ongoing reforms and increased private sector participation, is the focus of a new catalyst report produced by global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group (OBG) in collaboration with Hayat National Hospitals. The report was unveiled exclusively to attendees of the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh ahead of its official public launch.
Titled Saudi Vision 2030 Corporate Catalyst Report: Reform and Privatisation in the Health Care Sector, the publication analyses how recent policy frameworks and sectoral programmes are reshaping service delivery, financing models and regulatory structures. It highlights initiatives aimed at strengthening operational efficiency, expanding digital health solutions and enhancing patient-centred care to ensure long-term sustainability.
The report explores how public-private partnerships (PPPs) and modernised regulations are fostering new investment, enabling innovation in service delivery and supporting the development of specialised and integrated facilities. It also assesses the role of digital technologies in improving system-wide performance and advancing the shift towards value-based care.
Fouziyah Aljarallah, Group CEO of Hayat National Hospitals Group, said that the Kingdom’s private health care providers were working closely with government stakeholders to achieve shared reform objectives.
“Vision 2030 is reshaping the health care sector in Saudi Arabia. Private sector leaders are fully aligned with this vision. We are focused on expanding our health care services, improving patient-centred care and increasing operational efficiency,” she said.
Büşra Karacadağ, OBG’s Country Director for Saudi Arabia, said the report highlights the progress being made in aligning health system transformation with national development priorities.
“Saudi Arabia’s ongoing reforms are establishing a more resilient and efficient health care ecosystem supported by private sector engagement and technology adoption. Our latest report with Hayat National Hospitals provides valuable insight into how policy shifts are creating opportunities for innovation and investment across the sector,” Karacadağ said.
Saudi Vision 2030 Corporate Catalyst Report: Reform and Privatisation in the Health Care Sector was produced by Oxford Business Group in collaboration with Hayat National Hospitals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment