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Secret Service Agent Hospitalized After White House Shooting Incident
(MENAFN) A U.S. Secret Service agent was struck by gunfire while wearing protective gear Saturday evening at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, prompting a chaotic evacuation and the immediate apprehension of a suspect, U.S. media reported. The agent was taken to hospital following the incident.
The suspected gunman — identified by U.S. media as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California — was photographed subdued on the ground, hands bound behind his back, in an image President Trump shared directly to Truth Social. Police said the suspect was found in possession of a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives.
Speaking at a late-night press conference at the White House, Trump disclosed that investigators had visited the alleged shooter's apartment in California. When pressed by a reporter on whether the gunman acted alone, Trump replied: "they seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too."
Asked whether the shooting could be connected to the ongoing conflict with Iran, Trump said: "I don't think so. But you never know."
In an earlier post on Truth Social shortly after the shooting erupted, Trump wrote: "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended."
A subsequent post from the president addressed the immediate security response: "law enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately," adding that "The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition." Trump also announced that the White House Correspondents' Dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days.
The U.S. Secret Service confirmed the episode in an official post on X, stating it was investigating "a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area" at the event, working in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department. The agency further stated: "The president and the first lady are safe along (with) all protectees. One individual is in custody. The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation."
Trump was evacuated from the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the dinner was being held, as attendees visible on a live broadcast scrambled for cover beneath tables and behind chairs. The appearance would have marked Trump's first-ever attendance at the prestigious annual event.
At a joint press conference, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that all dinner guests were unharmed. U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced that the suspect now faces serious federal charges, including use of a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.
Saturday's attack is the latest in a troubling pattern of political violence targeting the highest levels of U.S. government. Trump has been the subject of multiple assassination attempts and credible death threats throughout both his presidential campaign and his time in office. The most harrowing incident remains the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, which the president narrowly escaped while on the campaign trail.
The suspected gunman — identified by U.S. media as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California — was photographed subdued on the ground, hands bound behind his back, in an image President Trump shared directly to Truth Social. Police said the suspect was found in possession of a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives.
Speaking at a late-night press conference at the White House, Trump disclosed that investigators had visited the alleged shooter's apartment in California. When pressed by a reporter on whether the gunman acted alone, Trump replied: "they seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too."
Asked whether the shooting could be connected to the ongoing conflict with Iran, Trump said: "I don't think so. But you never know."
In an earlier post on Truth Social shortly after the shooting erupted, Trump wrote: "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended."
A subsequent post from the president addressed the immediate security response: "law enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately," adding that "The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition." Trump also announced that the White House Correspondents' Dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days.
The U.S. Secret Service confirmed the episode in an official post on X, stating it was investigating "a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area" at the event, working in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department. The agency further stated: "The president and the first lady are safe along (with) all protectees. One individual is in custody. The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation."
Trump was evacuated from the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the dinner was being held, as attendees visible on a live broadcast scrambled for cover beneath tables and behind chairs. The appearance would have marked Trump's first-ever attendance at the prestigious annual event.
At a joint press conference, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that all dinner guests were unharmed. U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced that the suspect now faces serious federal charges, including use of a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.
Saturday's attack is the latest in a troubling pattern of political violence targeting the highest levels of U.S. government. Trump has been the subject of multiple assassination attempts and credible death threats throughout both his presidential campaign and his time in office. The most harrowing incident remains the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, which the president narrowly escaped while on the campaign trail.
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