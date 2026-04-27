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Trump Supports Proposal to Rename ICE to “NICE”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed approval of a suggestion to rebrand the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, indicating support for changing its commonly used acronym from ICE to NICE.
The idea was shared through a social media post and later reshared by Trump on his own platform, where he engaged with a proposal suggesting a revised name for the agency. The suggested change would expand ICE into “National Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” resulting in the acronym NICE, with the intention of reshaping public perception of enforcement officers.
Supporters of the proposal argued that the new name could influence how the agency is portrayed in public discourse and media coverage by encouraging the use of the term “NICE agents.”
Responding to the post, Trump showed clear approval, writing: “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT,” as stated by reports.
The exchange comes amid ongoing political debate over immigration enforcement policies and the role of federal agencies responsible for border and immigration control.
The idea was shared through a social media post and later reshared by Trump on his own platform, where he engaged with a proposal suggesting a revised name for the agency. The suggested change would expand ICE into “National Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” resulting in the acronym NICE, with the intention of reshaping public perception of enforcement officers.
Supporters of the proposal argued that the new name could influence how the agency is portrayed in public discourse and media coverage by encouraging the use of the term “NICE agents.”
Responding to the post, Trump showed clear approval, writing: “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT,” as stated by reports.
The exchange comes amid ongoing political debate over immigration enforcement policies and the role of federal agencies responsible for border and immigration control.
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