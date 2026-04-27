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Trump Removes Navy Secretary Over Delays in ‘Golden Fleet’ Warship Plan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has dismissed his navy secretary after he failed to produce a feasible plan for developing a new class of advanced warships within what officials described as an extremely ambitious timeline, according to a report by the New York Times citing senior defense and administration sources.
The plan, unveiled in December, outlined the creation of a futuristic fleet centered around a new “Trump-class” battleship equipped with advanced weaponry, including laser systems, railguns, and hypersonic missiles. The broader initiative was described as a “Golden Fleet” concept.
At the time of the announcement, then-Navy Secretary John Phelan publicly committed to delivering what he called “the largest, deadliest and most versatile and best-looking warship anywhere.”
According to the New York Times, Phelan had been tasked with delivering the first ship—estimated to cost around $17 billion—by 2028.
However, he was later removed after struggling to present a viable construction plan within the demanded timeframe, with officials describing the schedule as unrealistic, the report said.
Senior military sources reportedly noted that the US shipbuilding industry currently lacks the capacity to build such technologically advanced vessels on the accelerated timeline envisioned by the administration.
The report also indicated that Phelan explored the possibility of involving European shipyards to meet production deadlines, but this proposal was rejected, as Trump reportedly insisted the ships be built domestically using American materials.
According to the New York Times, tensions within the Pentagon also contributed to his dismissal, with critics arguing that Phelan had bypassed traditional chains of command through his close access to the president. Another report cited by Axios suggested that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and deputy Stephen Feinberg were among those who opposed his approach, alleging concerns over procedural authority and decision-making channels.
The plan, unveiled in December, outlined the creation of a futuristic fleet centered around a new “Trump-class” battleship equipped with advanced weaponry, including laser systems, railguns, and hypersonic missiles. The broader initiative was described as a “Golden Fleet” concept.
At the time of the announcement, then-Navy Secretary John Phelan publicly committed to delivering what he called “the largest, deadliest and most versatile and best-looking warship anywhere.”
According to the New York Times, Phelan had been tasked with delivering the first ship—estimated to cost around $17 billion—by 2028.
However, he was later removed after struggling to present a viable construction plan within the demanded timeframe, with officials describing the schedule as unrealistic, the report said.
Senior military sources reportedly noted that the US shipbuilding industry currently lacks the capacity to build such technologically advanced vessels on the accelerated timeline envisioned by the administration.
The report also indicated that Phelan explored the possibility of involving European shipyards to meet production deadlines, but this proposal was rejected, as Trump reportedly insisted the ships be built domestically using American materials.
According to the New York Times, tensions within the Pentagon also contributed to his dismissal, with critics arguing that Phelan had bypassed traditional chains of command through his close access to the president. Another report cited by Axios suggested that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and deputy Stephen Feinberg were among those who opposed his approach, alleging concerns over procedural authority and decision-making channels.
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