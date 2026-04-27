Taiwan Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 25 Existing & 6 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029, Expansion Driven By Significant Investments From U.S. Technology Giants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the booming Taiwan data center market with our comprehensive Excel database. Gain insights into 25 existing and 6 upcoming colocation data centers across key locations like Taipei, Taichung, and Tainan. Analyze current and future IT load capacities, with detailed coverage on retail and wholesale colocation pricing. Key players like Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, and Vantage Data Centers dominate, while future growth is driven by Keppel Data Centres and U.S. tech giants investing in AI and cloud computing. Essential for REITs, contractors, and consultancies, this database is your gateway to Taiwan's expanding data center infrastructure.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Taiwan is experiencing a rapid expansion of data center infrastructure, driven by significant investments from U.S. technology giants in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the semiconductor sector.

Taipei, with over 100 MW of IT load capacity, remains Taiwan's primary hub for existing data center developments. Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, and Vantage Data Centers collectively account for approximately 80% of Taiwan's operational data center capacity.

Around 75% of Taiwan's future data center capacity is concentrated under Keppel Data Centres and Chunghwa Telecom, reinforcing Chunghwa Telecom's dominance as the country's largest operator. Epoch Digital (Actis), Empyrion Digital & Giga Computing are set to bring new data center capacity online within five years.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



Detailed Analysis of 25 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers s

Locations covered: Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (25 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Taipei 3 or LY2.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (6 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit

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