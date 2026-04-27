Taiwan Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 25 Existing & 6 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029, Expansion Driven By Significant Investments From U.S. Technology Giants
Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Taiwan is experiencing a rapid expansion of data center infrastructure, driven by significant investments from U.S. technology giants in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the semiconductor sector.
Taipei, with over 100 MW of IT load capacity, remains Taiwan's primary hub for existing data center developments. Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, and Vantage Data Centers collectively account for approximately 80% of Taiwan's operational data center capacity.
Around 75% of Taiwan's future data center capacity is concentrated under Keppel Data Centres and Chunghwa Telecom, reinforcing Chunghwa Telecom's dominance as the country's largest operator. Epoch Digital (Actis), Empyrion Digital & Giga Computing are set to bring new data center capacity online within five years.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Detailed Analysis of 25 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers s Locations covered: Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei. Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (25 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Taipei 3 or LY2.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (6 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit
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