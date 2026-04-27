Absconding Convict In Murder Case Arrested By Delhi Police After Decades On The Run

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a convicted absconder who had been on the run for years in a 1989 murder case, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sushil Kumar alias Guddu (57), a resident of Gyan Park in East Delhi, had been declared a proclaimed offender after he failed to surrender despite court directions. He was wanted in connection with FIR No. 324/1989 registered under Sections 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code at Krishna Nagar Police Station.

According to police, the arrest was made by a dedicated team of the ER-II unit of the Crime Branch, which had recently been tasked with tracing convicted absconders. Acting on directions from senior officers, a team comprising ASI Satender, Head Constables Prince, Mohit, and Rajeev was formed under the leadership of Inspector Sunil Kundu and supervised by ACP Narender Singh.

Officials said tracing the accused proved to be particularly challenging due to his age, as no recent records or photographs were available. Moreover, the accused's previous residence had been sold off long ago, leaving investigators with minimal leads.

"Through sustained efforts and meticulous analysis of digital court records, especially appeal proceedings before the Delhi High Court, the team was able to develop crucial inputs," a senior officer said.

Based on technical and human intelligence, the accused was eventually tracked to West Jyoti Nagar in Shahdara, where he had been living in a rented accommodation while evading law enforcement agencies.

Acting on specific inputs, the Crime Branch team conducted a raid and successfully apprehended him. He was subsequently arrested under Section 35(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and produced before the court after due intimation to the local police station.

Police said the case dates back to the intervening night of October 6-7, 1989, when a dispute broke out during a Ram Lila programme at Gyan Park. During the altercation, Sushil Kumar allegedly stabbed a youth named Vivek in the neck, leading to his death.

He was arrested in the case and later released on bail in 1993. In 2000, a Karkardooma court convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment. His conviction was upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2017, but he failed to surrender thereafter and remained absconding until now.

Apart from the murder case, the accused was also involved in another case related to theft of railway property registered in Lucknow under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966.