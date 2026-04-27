403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Strike Road Access to Southern Lebanon Despite Truce
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out new strikes in southern Lebanon early Monday, targeting the entrance to the town of Kafra and cutting off its main access road, according to Lebanon’s news agency.
The reported attack comes despite a declared ceasefire, with local authorities saying the road disruption has further isolated the area.
In a separate statement, the Israeli military said air raid sirens were activated in northern Israel, including the Arab al-Aramshe region, due to what it described as a suspected hostile aerial intrusion.
The latest developments follow a series of deadly airstrikes on Sunday that, according to Lebanese health officials and state media, killed 14 people and injured dozens across several locations in southern Lebanon. Authorities also reported damage to residential buildings and infrastructure in multiple towns.
Tensions between the two sides have remained high since earlier cross-border incidents involving Hezbollah, with continued exchanges of fire and military operations reported in the region over recent months.
Lebanese authorities say the ongoing escalation has resulted in widespread casualties and displacement since the renewed hostilities began, while ceasefire arrangements have faced repeated violations, as stated by reports.
The reported attack comes despite a declared ceasefire, with local authorities saying the road disruption has further isolated the area.
In a separate statement, the Israeli military said air raid sirens were activated in northern Israel, including the Arab al-Aramshe region, due to what it described as a suspected hostile aerial intrusion.
The latest developments follow a series of deadly airstrikes on Sunday that, according to Lebanese health officials and state media, killed 14 people and injured dozens across several locations in southern Lebanon. Authorities also reported damage to residential buildings and infrastructure in multiple towns.
Tensions between the two sides have remained high since earlier cross-border incidents involving Hezbollah, with continued exchanges of fire and military operations reported in the region over recent months.
Lebanese authorities say the ongoing escalation has resulted in widespread casualties and displacement since the renewed hostilities began, while ceasefire arrangements have faced repeated violations, as stated by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment