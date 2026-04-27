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Mali Defense Minister Dies After Coordinated Attacks
(MENAFN) Mali’s Defense Minister, General Sadio Camara, has died from injuries sustained during an armed attack on his residence following a series of coordinated assaults across the country, according to the transitional government.
Officials said Camara was wounded during a raid on his home in Kati, near the capital Bamako, where attackers used a vehicle-borne explosive device before a gunfight broke out. The government stated that he engaged the assailants and “neutralized” some of them before being critically injured.
The blast reportedly caused structural damage to the residence, resulting in additional casualties in the surrounding area and damaging nearby infrastructure, including a mosque where worshippers were present, according to official statements.
The attack occurred alongside multiple simultaneous incidents reported in several Malian cities, including Bamako, Gao, Sevare, and Kidal. Armed groups claimed responsibility for the coordinated operations, which targeted military positions and infrastructure, according to reports.
Authorities described the events as part of a broader escalation in militant activity affecting multiple regions of the country.
Russian officials, as cited in reports, suggested that external involvement may have played a role in the coordination or training of the attackers, though no evidence was publicly provided. Previous statements from Russian diplomacy have also accused Western actors of contributing to instability in the Sahel region—claims that have been firmly denied by those countries.
Mali has faced persistent security challenges in recent years, including insurgent activity despite shifting international partnerships and the withdrawal of foreign military forces in the region.
Officials said Camara was wounded during a raid on his home in Kati, near the capital Bamako, where attackers used a vehicle-borne explosive device before a gunfight broke out. The government stated that he engaged the assailants and “neutralized” some of them before being critically injured.
The blast reportedly caused structural damage to the residence, resulting in additional casualties in the surrounding area and damaging nearby infrastructure, including a mosque where worshippers were present, according to official statements.
The attack occurred alongside multiple simultaneous incidents reported in several Malian cities, including Bamako, Gao, Sevare, and Kidal. Armed groups claimed responsibility for the coordinated operations, which targeted military positions and infrastructure, according to reports.
Authorities described the events as part of a broader escalation in militant activity affecting multiple regions of the country.
Russian officials, as cited in reports, suggested that external involvement may have played a role in the coordination or training of the attackers, though no evidence was publicly provided. Previous statements from Russian diplomacy have also accused Western actors of contributing to instability in the Sahel region—claims that have been firmly denied by those countries.
Mali has faced persistent security challenges in recent years, including insurgent activity despite shifting international partnerships and the withdrawal of foreign military forces in the region.
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