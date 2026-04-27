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Hezbollah Drone Attack Targets Israeli Helicopter During Lebanon Attack
(MENAFN) A Hezbollah drone strike has reportedly killed an Israeli soldier and targeted a helicopter sent to evacuate wounded troops during ongoing clashes in southern Lebanon, according to reports.
The Israeli military said its forces operating in the border town of Taybeh came under attack, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old soldier and injuries to six others, several of them seriously wounded.
According to military statements and footage circulating online, additional drones were launched as a helicopter arrived to evacuate casualties. The army said one drone was intercepted, while another detonated near the troops and aircraft without causing further reported casualties.
The incident occurred despite a US-mediated ceasefire that came into effect in mid-April and was later extended. However, military activity in southern Lebanon has continued, with Israeli forces maintaining operations in areas they describe as part of a buffer zone.
Israeli authorities also reported conducting artillery and airstrikes against what they described as Hezbollah positions and operatives. Lebanese health officials, meanwhile, said the strikes resulted in multiple civilian casualties, including women and children, marking one of the deadliest days since the ceasefire began.
Israel’s leadership stated that military actions are being carried out under agreed operational parameters, including the ability to respond to perceived threats. Hezbollah, however, said its actions are a response to Israeli military presence and operations in Lebanese territory.
Casualty figures released by Lebanese authorities indicate thousands have been killed and injured since the escalation of fighting began earlier in the year, including medical personnel, according to official reports.
The Israeli military said its forces operating in the border town of Taybeh came under attack, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old soldier and injuries to six others, several of them seriously wounded.
According to military statements and footage circulating online, additional drones were launched as a helicopter arrived to evacuate casualties. The army said one drone was intercepted, while another detonated near the troops and aircraft without causing further reported casualties.
The incident occurred despite a US-mediated ceasefire that came into effect in mid-April and was later extended. However, military activity in southern Lebanon has continued, with Israeli forces maintaining operations in areas they describe as part of a buffer zone.
Israeli authorities also reported conducting artillery and airstrikes against what they described as Hezbollah positions and operatives. Lebanese health officials, meanwhile, said the strikes resulted in multiple civilian casualties, including women and children, marking one of the deadliest days since the ceasefire began.
Israel’s leadership stated that military actions are being carried out under agreed operational parameters, including the ability to respond to perceived threats. Hezbollah, however, said its actions are a response to Israeli military presence and operations in Lebanese territory.
Casualty figures released by Lebanese authorities indicate thousands have been killed and injured since the escalation of fighting began earlier in the year, including medical personnel, according to official reports.
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