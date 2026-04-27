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Manifesto of White House Dinner Attack Suspect Reveals Political Grievances
(MENAFN) An armed man who allegedly breached security at a high-profile press dinner attended by US President Donald Trump is reported to have left behind a detailed manifesto outlining his motivations and naming government officials as intended targets, arranged “from highest-ranking to lowest.”
The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old California-based teacher Cole Allen. According to reports, he sent a message to family members shortly before the incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The content of that message was later reviewed by multiple outlets.
In a document reportedly exceeding a thousand words and signed with the alias “coldForce” and “Friendly Federal Assassin,” Allen described himself as a “half-black, half-white” American citizen. He framed his actions as a form of personal accountability directed at the government.
He wrote:
“And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” identifying officials linked to the Trump administration as targets, while explicitly excluding FBI Director Kash Patel. He stated that those individuals were “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”
The suspect also suggested that although he intended to reduce harm to hotel staff, security personnel, and attendees by using “buckshot,” he acknowledged that he would “still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary,” arguing that those present were “complicit” by choice.
In parts of the document, Allen repeatedly referenced Christianity while anticipating criticism of his actions. He attempted to justify his position by outlining a series of counterarguments.
“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration,” he wrote, referencing various grievances tied to US foreign and domestic policy issues.
The writing also included criticism of security at the venue, with Allen questioning how easily he was able to reach the location and suggesting there was inadequate protection in place.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident and the contents of the manifesto as part of determining motive and planning.
The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old California-based teacher Cole Allen. According to reports, he sent a message to family members shortly before the incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The content of that message was later reviewed by multiple outlets.
In a document reportedly exceeding a thousand words and signed with the alias “coldForce” and “Friendly Federal Assassin,” Allen described himself as a “half-black, half-white” American citizen. He framed his actions as a form of personal accountability directed at the government.
He wrote:
“And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” identifying officials linked to the Trump administration as targets, while explicitly excluding FBI Director Kash Patel. He stated that those individuals were “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”
The suspect also suggested that although he intended to reduce harm to hotel staff, security personnel, and attendees by using “buckshot,” he acknowledged that he would “still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary,” arguing that those present were “complicit” by choice.
In parts of the document, Allen repeatedly referenced Christianity while anticipating criticism of his actions. He attempted to justify his position by outlining a series of counterarguments.
“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration,” he wrote, referencing various grievances tied to US foreign and domestic policy issues.
The writing also included criticism of security at the venue, with Allen questioning how easily he was able to reach the location and suggesting there was inadequate protection in place.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident and the contents of the manifesto as part of determining motive and planning.
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