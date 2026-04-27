Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Responds to Washington Shooting Incident During Dinner Event

China Responds to Washington Shooting Incident During Dinner Event


2026-04-27 04:36:19
(MENAFN) Chinese officials have issued a statement condemning violence following a shooting-related security incident that occurred during a high-profile political dinner in Washington attended by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

According to reports from Beijing, China expressed concern over the incident and reiterated its general opposition to such acts. A spokesperson from China’s Foreign Ministry commented on the situation, saying: “China is following the shooting incident. China always opposes and condemns unlawful and violent acts,”

The remarks came after US officials confirmed that the president and first lady were evacuated from the venue at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night due to the security threat.

Later statements from US President Donald Trump indicated that an officer was injured during the incident, though it was confirmed that the officer survived: “The officer was saved.”

Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Allen, who was taken into custody at the same hotel where the event was held. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche described the situation, stating that Allen was "feet away from breaking the perimeter" when stopped.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with officials reviewing how the security breach occurred and assessing the suspect’s actions and intent.

MENAFN27042026000045017281ID1111035556



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search