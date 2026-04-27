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China Responds to Washington Shooting Incident During Dinner Event
(MENAFN) Chinese officials have issued a statement condemning violence following a shooting-related security incident that occurred during a high-profile political dinner in Washington attended by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
According to reports from Beijing, China expressed concern over the incident and reiterated its general opposition to such acts. A spokesperson from China’s Foreign Ministry commented on the situation, saying: “China is following the shooting incident. China always opposes and condemns unlawful and violent acts,”
The remarks came after US officials confirmed that the president and first lady were evacuated from the venue at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night due to the security threat.
Later statements from US President Donald Trump indicated that an officer was injured during the incident, though it was confirmed that the officer survived: “The officer was saved.”
Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Allen, who was taken into custody at the same hotel where the event was held. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche described the situation, stating that Allen was "feet away from breaking the perimeter" when stopped.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with officials reviewing how the security breach occurred and assessing the suspect’s actions and intent.
According to reports from Beijing, China expressed concern over the incident and reiterated its general opposition to such acts. A spokesperson from China’s Foreign Ministry commented on the situation, saying: “China is following the shooting incident. China always opposes and condemns unlawful and violent acts,”
The remarks came after US officials confirmed that the president and first lady were evacuated from the venue at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night due to the security threat.
Later statements from US President Donald Trump indicated that an officer was injured during the incident, though it was confirmed that the officer survived: “The officer was saved.”
Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Allen, who was taken into custody at the same hotel where the event was held. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche described the situation, stating that Allen was "feet away from breaking the perimeter" when stopped.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with officials reviewing how the security breach occurred and assessing the suspect’s actions and intent.
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