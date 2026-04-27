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Dutch Mayors Call for End to German Border Checks After Fatal Crash
(MENAFN) Several Dutch mayors have strongly criticized Germany’s ongoing border controls, following a deadly multi-vehicle collision in the Netherlands that officials say was linked to traffic congestion near German checkpoints, according to local reports.
The accident occurred on Saturday near Babberich in the Gelderland province, where seven vehicles were involved in a crash that killed a 66-year-old man. Local authorities and media reports have connected the incident to heavy traffic buildup caused by border checks on the German side, which have been in place since 2024 as part of efforts to limit irregular migration.
The incident has renewed political debate over the continuation of these controls. Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls described the situation as “extraordinarily tragic,” arguing that it adds further concern to an already controversial policy. He said the ongoing checks have become “even more bitter” in light of recent events and called for an end to what he referred to as a “quasi-permanent” arrangement.
Bruls acknowledged that he initially understood the rationale behind introducing border checks due to migration pressures and public concern, but suggested that circumstances have since changed significantly. He also questioned whether the policy remains consistent with European Union regulations governing free movement within the Schengen Area, stating that “The question that really needs to be raised now is whether this is still in accordance with European law,” while noting that some legal experts also question its validity.
Doetinchem Mayor Mark Boumans also expressed frustration, saying he was “deeply disappointed” that Germany had not developed alternative solutions that manage migration without producing significant negative consequences for border communities.
Officials in affected municipalities report increasing disruption, including traffic congestion, accidents, and diverted vehicles passing through smaller towns and villages. Transport industry groups estimate that delays affecting freight movement have already resulted in substantial financial losses.
Despite criticism from Dutch local leaders, German authorities have indicated that border controls will remain in place, with a formal review scheduled for September. German officials defend the policy, citing enforcement data that reportedly includes thousands of detections of illegal entry attempts, as well as arrests linked to suspected smuggling activity.
The accident occurred on Saturday near Babberich in the Gelderland province, where seven vehicles were involved in a crash that killed a 66-year-old man. Local authorities and media reports have connected the incident to heavy traffic buildup caused by border checks on the German side, which have been in place since 2024 as part of efforts to limit irregular migration.
The incident has renewed political debate over the continuation of these controls. Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls described the situation as “extraordinarily tragic,” arguing that it adds further concern to an already controversial policy. He said the ongoing checks have become “even more bitter” in light of recent events and called for an end to what he referred to as a “quasi-permanent” arrangement.
Bruls acknowledged that he initially understood the rationale behind introducing border checks due to migration pressures and public concern, but suggested that circumstances have since changed significantly. He also questioned whether the policy remains consistent with European Union regulations governing free movement within the Schengen Area, stating that “The question that really needs to be raised now is whether this is still in accordance with European law,” while noting that some legal experts also question its validity.
Doetinchem Mayor Mark Boumans also expressed frustration, saying he was “deeply disappointed” that Germany had not developed alternative solutions that manage migration without producing significant negative consequences for border communities.
Officials in affected municipalities report increasing disruption, including traffic congestion, accidents, and diverted vehicles passing through smaller towns and villages. Transport industry groups estimate that delays affecting freight movement have already resulted in substantial financial losses.
Despite criticism from Dutch local leaders, German authorities have indicated that border controls will remain in place, with a formal review scheduled for September. German officials defend the policy, citing enforcement data that reportedly includes thousands of detections of illegal entry attempts, as well as arrests linked to suspected smuggling activity.
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