South Korea Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 59 Existing & 40 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing Rack Capacity
Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
South Korea's upcoming data center pipeline is heavily concentrated around Seoul, led by hyperscale and telecom operators, with multiple 100MW+ mega-campuses under development.
The top three operators - LG Uplus, KT Cloud, and SK broadband - together account for nearly half of South Korea's total IT load (?455 MW), highlighting strong dominance by major telecom providers
South Korea hosts around 59 operational data centers with a combined IT load capacity of approximately 80 MW. Upcoming centers are delivering more than 5GW and 27 million sq ft, the country is entering a phase of large-scale digital expansion.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Detailed Analysis of 59 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 40 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (59 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (40 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit
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