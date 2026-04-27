South Korea Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 59 Existing & 40 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing Rack Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive South Korea data center market database in Excel, offering in-depth analysis of 59 existing and 40 upcoming colocation data centers across locations including Seoul, Busan, and Incheon. Gain insights into existing and future white-floor space, IT load capacity, retail and wholesale colocation pricing. Key operators like LG Uplus, KT Cloud, and SK Broadband dominate nearly 50% of the IT load. Discover the massive 5GW expansion pipeline in Seoul, marking a new era of digital infrastructure growth. Essential for REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

South Korea's upcoming data center pipeline is heavily concentrated around Seoul, led by hyperscale and telecom operators, with multiple 100MW+ mega-campuses under development.

The top three operators - LG Uplus, KT Cloud, and SK broadband - together account for nearly half of South Korea's total IT load (?455 MW), highlighting strong dominance by major telecom providers

South Korea hosts around 59 operational data centers with a combined IT load capacity of approximately 80 MW. Upcoming centers are delivering more than 5GW and 27 million sq ft, the country is entering a phase of large-scale digital expansion.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



Detailed Analysis of 59 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 40 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (59 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (40 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit

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